Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good Hope

Ottawa firefighters respond to a fire at the Shepherds of Good Hope on King Edward Avenue. May 3, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters respond to a fire at the Shepherds of Good Hope on King Edward Avenue. May 3, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina