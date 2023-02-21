Ottawa firefighters on scene of 3-alarm blaze in Overbrook

Ottawa firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Overbrook.

A two-alarm blaze broke out at an apartment building on Presland Road at around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. A third alarm was later called.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire on Presland RD on Overbook. @OttFire firefighters have rescued some occupants over ground ladders from balconies. Full interior searches & evacuation underway. #ottnews #ottcity pic.twitter.com/DjjosW0GjR — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) February 21, 2023

The building is a four-storey, 32-unit building. The fire started on the top floor.

Ottawa Fire Service spokesperson Nick DeFazio says firefighters entered the building twice and had to evacuate the building twice because of unsafe conditions.

DeFazio said four people, including one child, had to be rescued. As many as six people have been reported hurt, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. There are no reports of fatalities.

The building was evacuated and a search turned up no other people inside. OC Transpo buses are nearby to offer temporary shelter.

The Presland RD fire is now a 3rd Alarm. All searches are complete and negative. The fire has extended inpto the roof area and @OttFire crews are operating on the top floor. #ottnews #Ottcity pic.twitter.com/k6oTAhkY7i — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) February 21, 2023

For safety reasons, Hydro Ottawa has cut power to the area, affecting approximately 2,100 customers.

Hydro Ottawa shut off power as Ottawa firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze on Presland Road Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The outage affected approximately 2,100 customers. (Hydro Ottawa/hydroottawa.com)

This is a developing story. More, as it becomes available...