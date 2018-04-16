Ottawa firefighters injured in Stittsville house blaze
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 4:27PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 16, 2018 6:35PM EDT
Two Ottawa firefighters were rushed to hospital Monday afternoon when a floor collapsed while they battled an electrical fire in a Stittsville home.
Ottawa Fire Chief Gerry Pingitore visited the injured firefighters in hospital who are now listed in stable condition.
The two-alarm blaze at 24 Snowberry Way was apparently caused by an electricial fire in the basement.
One of the occupants of the home was treated by paramedics on scene and was not transported to hospital.
SNOWBERRY UPDATE: Fire crews remain on scene to extinguish 2nd Alarm fire. 1 occupant received assessment by @OttawaParamedic not transported and 2 firefighters were transported to hospital. @ChiefPingitore is with the injured parties. Residents are to avoid the area #ottnews pic.twitter.com/S5XMIUZsSW— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 16, 2018