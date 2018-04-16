

CTV Ottawa





Two Ottawa firefighters were rushed to hospital Monday afternoon when a floor collapsed while they battled an electrical fire in a Stittsville home.

Ottawa Fire Chief Gerry Pingitore visited the injured firefighters in hospital who are now listed in stable condition.

The two-alarm blaze at 24 Snowberry Way was apparently caused by an electricial fire in the basement.

One of the occupants of the home was treated by paramedics on scene and was not transported to hospital.