Ottawa firefighters have responded to 1 brush fire a day since March 15
Ottawa Fire Services says it has extinguished at least one brush fire a day in the city in the last two weeks.
- Sign up now for our daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
While the fires haven't caused significant damage, the fire service is raising the alarm over the impact they are having on firefighter resources.
Despite some rain last week, weather conditions in Ottawa have been drier than normal, with next to no snow being recorded in the capital in late winter and early spring. The conditions have caused the surface of the ground to be dry and highly flammable.
Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio tells CTV News there were no brush fires this time last year, but there has been at least one per day since March 15 of this year.
On Tuesday, firefighters spent hours fighting a fire in the community of Corkery, near Carp in the west end of Ottawa. Crews were able to prevent the fire from reaching a house, despite high winds.
Defazio says these kinds of fires are being seen all across the city and many of them have been preventable.
"These fires are causing a lot of our resources to be deployed and we want to keep our crews readily available," Defazio said.
While the cause of the fires vary, Defazio says the most common contributor is cigarette butts being thrown out of car windows, ashes being dumped in grass and people not respecting the fire ban rules.
Ottawa Fire Services issued an open air fire ban for the city last Sunday – unusual for this time of year. A fire ban is typically issued on April 1 and at various times throughout the summer depending on weather conditions.
Last year, a burn ban was issued in May and lifted in late June.
During the ban, campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted, including for those with an Open Air Fire Permit.
Defazio is reminding the public to be aware of the ban and to properly dispose of cigarettes and ashes. Ashes should only be dumped on gravel and should be watered down.
"Be very aware that the burn ban is on and being enforced," Defazio said.
"If it emits embers, you cannot do it."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW 'Couldn't have asked for anything better': DNA test kits reveal B.C. woman's closest friend is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Environment Canada warns of freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for six provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.
'There was no other choice... Do or die,' says first Canadian in the country to try new infection treatment
An Ottawa-area woman has become the first in the country to test out a new kind of therapy for treatment-resistant infections that happen in some patients who receive hip or knee replacements.
Ukrainians on temporary visas struggle to make ends meet as asylum claims rise in Canada
After Russian President Vladmir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Alex Mokretskyi fled Kyiv with wife, infant son and mother-in-law.
Woman charged in connection with dog attack at Toronto playground previously found to be 'irresponsible dog owner'
The woman charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto that left a nine-year-old child with 'life-altering injuries' has previously been found by a court to be an irresponsible dog owner, CTV News has learned.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell, 6 workers are feared dead
It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher's 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 5 people
At least five people were killed Wednesday when a bus headed from Berlin to Switzerland came off a highway in eastern Germany and ended up on its side, authorities said.
Four bodies found on Sask. farm were parents and adult children, RCMP say
RCMP say the four adults found dead at a farm about five kilometres northeast of Neudorf, Sask. Sunday evening were all members of the same family.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE RCMP release progress report on their response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell, 6 workers are feared dead
It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher's 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
-
Special weather statements in N.S., N.B. warn of 'prolonged rainfall event'
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick warning of a 'prolonged rainfall event' in the forecast this week.
Toronto
-
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
-
Ontario man loses $12K to deepfake scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Man from Markham charged after allegedly filming U of T student in all-female washroom
A man from Markham has been charged after he allegedly followed a woman into the washroom at the University of Toronto last month and recorded her with a cellphone.
Montreal
-
Quebec financing project to better understand medical aid in dying
The Quebec government says it plans to spend more than $900,000 to support a research project to better understand the growing use of medical aid in dying.
-
Three snowmobilers killed in possible avalanche in Gaspesie, Que.
Three men from Quebec's Eastern Townships who were visiting the Gaspe Peninsula to go snowmobiling died after an avalanche on Mont Medaille.
-
Canadiens edge Avalanche 2-1 to snap 9-game win streak
Sam Montembeault made 27 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman charged in connection with dog attack at Toronto playground previously found to be 'irresponsible dog owner'
The woman charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto that left a nine-year-old child with 'life-altering injuries' has previously been found by a court to be an irresponsible dog owner, CTV News has learned.
-
Visa, Mastercard reach US$30 billion settlement over credit card fees
Visa and Mastercard reached an estimated US$30 billion settlement to limit credit and debit card fees for merchants, with some savings likely to be passed on to consumers through lower prices.
-
NEW
NEW 'Couldn't have asked for anything better': DNA test kits reveal B.C. woman's closest friend is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Windsor
-
Does Windsor have one of the worst roads in Ontario? Time to vote
CAA has launched its annual Worst Roads campaign and is giving people the chance to voice their concerns about bad roads in their communities.
-
Collapse of local bridges unlikely but not impossible, experts say
Are the Ambassador Bridge and the new Gordie Howe International Bridge prone to collapse if struck by a ship? 'There is no way we can design a structure with a probability of failure zero,' said Dr. Faouzi Gherib, a civil engineering professor at the University of Windsor.
-
Turkey crashes through window of transport truck
A transport truck driver was in for a surprise after a wild turkey crashed through the front window of the vehicle. According to OPP, it happened on Highway 3 near Kingsville.
London
-
Death of restaurant owner sparks approval of cameras in Owen Sound
In an effort to, "promote safety for citizens," Owen Sound City Council has approved a proposal to install video cameras in the River District. A report presented to council Tuesday evening recommended a three-year camera pilot project at a cost upwards of $80,000.
-
Where is the worst road in Ontario? Time to vote
It's time to vote for the worst roads in Ontario. CAA has launched its Word Roads campaign and is giving people the chance to voice their concerns about bad roads in their communities.
-
Jury hears evidence that brake pedal felt like gas pedal in deadly crash
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence that the elderly woman involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old Girl Guide told police the brake pedal felt like the gas pedal.
Kitchener
-
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
Serious injuries for pedestrian involved in Kitchener crash
A crash at a Kitchener intersection has resulted in life-threatening injuries for a pedestrian.
-
Land owners continue to push back against Wilmot property sale
A group of land owners continue to fight the Region of Waterloo’s plan to purchase 770 acres of farmland across six properties in the Township of Wilmot.
Barrie
-
Orillia man accused in violent stabbing denied bail
David Shirk, an Orillia man with a history of arrests and addiction, was denied bail on Tuesday after being accused of a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in November.
-
$20K stolen farm equipment located: charges ensued
A stolen piece of farm equipment was recovered after a tip from the public.
-
Heroin, cocaine and cash seized during arrest
A Thornhill man was arrested in Orangeville on drug possession charges.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman launches proposed class-action lawsuit against Uber Canada
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed by a Winnipeg woman against Uber Canada after she said she was sexually assaulted by a driver in December 2023.
-
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Smuggling suspect knew of frigid cold before Indian family's death on Canada border, prosecutors say
A man accused of helping smuggle people across the U.S.-Canadian border had been warned of blizzard conditions before he arranged for four members of an Indian family to cross in 2022, prosecutors allege. The parents and two young children froze to death.
Calgary
-
Use of force, traffic safety focus of Calgary police commission meeting
The Calgary Police Commission is set to discuss use of force and traffic safety during its monthly meeting on Wednesday
-
Calgary Chamber urges federal government to reconsider oil and gas cap
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is adding its voice to a call on the federal government to withdraw its oil and gas emissions cap, saying the policy is 'neither an effective or efficient tool' to combat climate change.
-
Woman, 27, can proceed with MAID after Calgary judge sets aside injunction
A Calgary judge has set aside an injunction that was standing in the way of a 27-year-old woman receiving medical assistance in dying, after being approved by two doctors.
Edmonton
-
Family with toddler were victims of weekend drive-by shooting in Westmount
An Edmonton woman says she and her family were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.
-
'He was a captain, a leader': Murdered Edmonton man remembered as community pillar
A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.
-
Alberta women are waiting to become moms: report
First-time mothers in Alberta are steadily increasing in age, suggests new data from the University of Calgary.
Regina
-
Overall crime in Regina rose 8% in 2023, police say
Crime in Regina was on the rise in 2023 – with police reporting an eight per cent jump in total offences when compared to 2022.
-
NEW
NEW 'Couldn't have asked for anything better': DNA test kits reveal B.C. woman's closest friend is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
-
Social services seeking 'preferred rates' in renting hotel rooms following Sunrise Motel criticism
The province is now seeking preferred rates when renting hotel rooms as emergency shelter for those on social assistance.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students walk out of school to protest teacher contract stalemate
High school students in Saskatoon took the afternoon off on Tuesday to voice their frustrations at the province over its inability to strike a deal with teachers.
-
Sask. bingo hall appeals to court in bid to decertify workers' union
A Court of King’s Bench judge has overruled a labour board order to destroy the unopened ballots from a vote to decertify a recently-formed union at a Saskatoon bingo hall.
-
'Horrendous': Saskatoon man stranded in Mexican parking lot overnight after flight cancellation
A Saskatoon man says he was left stranded overnight outside a Mexican airport after his flight was cancelled.
Vancouver
-
CT scanner disruptions grow as B.C. medical imaging hangs by a thread
A growing number of service disruptions to CT scanning service in the Lower Mainland has British Columbia’s radiation technologists sounding the alarm as the health authority downplays the situation.
-
NEW
NEW 'Couldn't have asked for anything better': DNA test kits reveal B.C. woman's closest friend is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
-
Accident near Massey Tunnel marks B.C.'s 6th overpass strike of 2024
The B.C. government is investigating another overpass strike that was reported Tuesday morning near the entrance to the George Massey Tunnel.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW 'Couldn't have asked for anything better': DNA test kits reveal B.C. woman's closest friend is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
-
Tech-savvy fraudsters target B.C. with fake texts, phony government website
The province and a number of police services in British Columbia are warning people to beware of a new text scam that directs potential victims to an exact replica of a government website where people can pay fees with credit cards.
-
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
Kelowna
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
-
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.