Ottawa firefighters free cat trapped in wall of Orleans home

A family in Orléans will need to make a few minor repairs to one of the walls in their home, but it was all to get the family cat back.

The cat had gotten up into the ceiling of its Thornecrest Street home earlier this week and was missing for three days. Through the use of a thermal imaging camera, firefighters were able to find the feline in behind a wall near the front door.

Video posted to social media shows a firefighter cutting a hole in the wall. A small "meow" is heard and the cat is safely brought out.

"Don't let it go back in the hole!" a voice is heard saying as the cat scurries off before being picked up.

Firefighters believe the cat fell through a shaft somewhere in the structure of the home, which is how it got stuck behind the walls.