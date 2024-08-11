OTTAWA
    Ottawa firefighters extinguish fire in residence attached to Vanier church

    Firefighters put out a fire that started in a mixed commercial and residential building attached to the Notre-Dame de Lourdes church in Vanier on Aug. 11, 2024. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services) Firefighters put out a fire that started in a mixed commercial and residential building attached to the Notre-Dame de Lourdes church in Vanier on Aug. 11, 2024. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)
    Ottawa firefighters put out a fire that started on the property of a Catholic church in Vanier on Sunday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire Services say in a news release that crews were called to the scene located on the 400 block of Montreal Road, between Église Street and St. Laurent Boulevard, shortly before 2:40 p.m.

    The fire began in a mixed commercial and residential structure attached to the Notre-Dame de Lourdes Parish.

    On arrival, fire crews smoke coming from the roof of the church and additional resources were dispatched to the scene.

    A hose line was advanced inside the structure to extinguish the fire, which was declared under control shortly before 2:55 p.m.

    Firefighters conducted two searches of the structure, but no occupants were found inside.

    The cause of the fire has not been determined. No information was provided on damage to the structure.

    The Notre-Dame de Lourdes Parish was founded in 1887 and serves Vanier's francophone Catholic community.

