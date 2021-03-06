OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters put out two fires overnight.

Firefighters were first called to a home on Beaverbrook Lane in Kanata at around 12:15 a.m. Neighbours waved the firefighters toward the home, which had black smoke pouring from the second floor.

A fire was discovered in the bedroom and quickly doused. Ottawa paramedics cared for one person.

The second fire was called in before 3 a.m. at a row house complex on Woodroffe Avenue, just north of West Hunt Club Road.

The fire was in the basement of the middle unit. A second alarm was called because of the risk of the fire spreading to the neighbouring units, but the blaze was under control and out by 3:10 a.m.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

In both cases, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army were called to help the affected residents.