OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Fire Service (OFS) says no injuries have been reported after a pair of fires at two west-end strip malls overnight.

Both blazes were reported at around 2 a.m.

The first was at a plaza on Hazeldean Road, west of Terry Fox Drive. The fire was contained to a single business in the mall. What caused the fire is under investigation. Images shared by OFS show firefighters entering La Cucina Ristorante.

The second was at a strip mall on Terence Matthews Crescent, near Michael Cowpland Drive. The fire was contained to one business, but smoke damaged adjacent businesses, OFS said. The cause of this fire is also under investigation. Images from the scene show damage at the Law & Orders burger restaurant.

Both fires were declared under control after about half an hour.