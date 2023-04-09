Ottawa firefighters douse two blazes Saturday night

Ottawa firefighters responded to two fires Saturday night.

The first came from a homeowner on Harbison Road in Richmond, who said a generator caught fire in his garage and the flames were spreading quickly.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home and had it under control by 10 p.m.

The second fire was reported in the area of Montreal Road and the Vanier Parkway. Callers reported a shed fire that was spreading to the nearby home. The fire was quickly brought under control around 11:15 p.m. No one was in the home.

There were no reported injuries as a result of either fire. Investigations are underway to determine what caused each blaze.