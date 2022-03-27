Ottawa firefighters douse rooftop hot tub fire

Ottawa firefighters put out a fire that started in a rooftop hot tub. March 27, 2022. (Scott Stillborn/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters put out a fire that started in a rooftop hot tub. March 27, 2022. (Scott Stillborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina