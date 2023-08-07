Ottawa firefighters douse car fire in downtown garage

No one has been reported hurt after a car fire in a downtown Ottawa garage Monday.

Firefighters were called to a high-rise on Daly Avenue near Wurtemburg Street at 7:55 a.m. on reports of smoke coming from the underground garage.

They found a vehicle fully aflame when they arrived and brought the fire under control by 8:20 a.m. and ventilated the smoke out of the garage.

What caused the car to catch fire is unknown.