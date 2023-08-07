Ottawa firefighters douse car fire in downtown garage

Ottawa firefighters encountered a burning vehicle in this parking garage on Daly Avenue Aug. 7, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters encountered a burning vehicle in this parking garage on Daly Avenue Aug. 7, 2023. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina