Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in Orleans

No one was seriously injured because of a fire at an Orléans home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home on Champneuf Drive, just off Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard South around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a barbecue on fire and flames through the roof.

A search through heavy, black smoke in the house confirmed that no one was still inside.

Ottawa paramedics said one person was assessed at the scene but did not go to hospital.

The fire was under control just after 2 p.m. Victim assistance has been requested for two adults, the Ottawa Fire Service said.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.