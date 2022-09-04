Ottawa firefighters douse blaze at vacant former school in Sarsfield

Ottawa firefighters battle a blaze at a former school on Colonial Road in Sarsfield Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter) Ottawa firefighters battle a blaze at a former school on Colonial Road in Sarsfield Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina