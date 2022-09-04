Ottawa firefighters douse blaze at vacant former school in Sarsfield
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was hurt after a blaze at an empty former school in Sarsfield Sunday morning.
A passerby called 9-1-1 to report smoke coming from the former St. Hugues School on Colonial Road near Dessaint Road just before 8:30 a.m.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and very hot air inside the building when they arrived and began searching for anyone who may have been inside.
There are no fire hydrants in the area, which is common in rural parts of the city, so tanker trucks needed to shuttle water from a source about five kilometres away on Giroux Road.
There were several fires burning inside the building and a second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene.
The building was found to be unoccupied and firefighters had the blazes under control by 10 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
