Ottawa firefighters douse apartment fire in Centretown
Ottawa firefighters brought a fire at a Centretown apartment under control quickly Sunday morning.
A caller to 911 reported a fire in a basement unit of a low-rise apartment building on Gladstone Avenue between Kent and Lyon streets just before 10:50 a.m.
There were concerns someone was trapped in the apartment, but when firefighters searched the unit, no one was found.
Ottawa paramedics assessed one person at the scene.
The fire was under control by 11:03 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan
Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants. Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault previously said he hoped to see 'strong language' in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.
Shooting at Alabama birthday party leaves 4 dead, multiple injured
Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Tibetan Canadians say video of Dalai Lama kissing boy taken out of context
Members of the Tibetan diaspora across Canada say a viral video that shows the Dalai Lama asking a boy to 'suck' his tongue has been misinterpreted and represented in Western countries as more menacing than it is.
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV
A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.
Russian billionaire couple claims Canadian sanctions are unjustified and unreasonable
Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko and his wife Aleksandra want to be taken off Canada's sanctions list, claiming in Federal Court they've been wrongfully labelled as 'elites and close associates' of the Russian regime.
Louisville shooter fires into park crowd, leaving 2 dead, 4 wounded
An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said.
Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures 9 in apartment building
A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighbourhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
New minsters as P.E.I. Premier Dennis King aims to shore up regional, gender representation
Prince Edward Island will be seeing several new faces in cabinet, with five of Premier Dennis King’s newly elected MLAs taking posts, as well as a number of shuffles of existing members.
-
Universite de Moncton to review name change to remove ties to British officer
Canada's largest French-language university outside of Quebec has launched a process to review the school's connection to a British military figure involved in the deportation of Acadians.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers to 'boost' math and literacy skills for students
The Ontario government is investing more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.
-
Toronto's summery temperatures set to 'drastically drop' as chance of rain looms
Toronto's summery weather is set to come to an abrupt end with the forecast calling for rain and a 'drastic' temperature drop.
-
Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages
Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.
Montreal
-
Kahnawake firefighters battling large brush fire
Kahnawake firefighters are battling a large brush fire near Highway 138 Sunday afternoon. According to the Kahnawake Peacekeepers' Twitter account, the fire is burning in a wooded area between the Goodleaf's Auto shop and Route 207.
-
City pauses plan to extend paid parking hours downtown after new stickers spark confusion
The City of Montreal is backtracking a move by the municipal parking agency to extend parking meter hours downtown after new stickers appeared on meters without prior warning. The extension would require drivers to pay the meter until 11 p.m. six nights a week.
-
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages
Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.
-
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
London
-
Fire tears through Wortley Village cafe, damage estimated at $2 million
A “stubborn fire” ripped through the Black Walnut Cafe in Wortley Village early Sunday causing an estimated $2 million in damage.
-
Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers to 'boost' math and literacy skills for students
The Ontario government is investing more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.
-
2 children among 5 people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Ave
Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Police tape off riverbank near Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg police have cordoned off a section of riverbank in Point Douglas for an ongoing investigation.
-
RCMP searching for missing Split Lake man
Thompson RCMP are looking for help in finding a missing man from Split Lake.
-
Jets believe in Hellebuyck to help upset Golden Knights in playoff matchup
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck doesn't think the Winnipeg Jets feel like underdogs as they head into the first round of the NHL playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds of e-scooters and e-bikes now available to rent in Waterloo region
As of Saturday, anyone travelling within Waterloo region has access to a new method of transportation.
-
Kitchener woman details journey using Ozempic, as weight loss benefits spark rising interest
A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.
-
Driver charged after traveling wrong way on Highway 7/8
A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged after police say they received multiple reports of a white sedan travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 7/8.
Calgary
-
1 dead in Stoney Trail motorcycle crash
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Stoney Trail.
-
Wranglers finish regular season as AHL's top team
The Wranglers earned a first-round bye in the AHL playoffs, defeating the Abbotsford Canucks 3-2 Saturday night in their regular season finale.
-
Flames alumni offer support at adapted bike event
It's the time of year a lot of people are getting out for a bike ride, and dozens of kids who wouldn't have had that chance are now getting the opportunity.
Saskatoon
-
'There's been too many snafus by the City of Saskatoon': Residents frustrated with green cart rollout
The green cart program has rolled out in Saskatoon, but some residents aren't happy.
-
Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet closing its doors
A Saskatoon charity that has focused on helping Ukrainians escape the war in their country is closing.
-
Saskatoon woman charged in early-morning stabbing in Aspen Ridge
A Saskatoon woman faces aggravated assault charges following a stabbing in the Aspen Ridge neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier broadens restrictions on reporter questions to include media outlets
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith broadened her new media-question restriction policy Saturday to limit not only questions from reporters but also from media outlets.
-
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
-
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse admits to diverting narcotics for personal use, faces 4 years of restrictions
A licensed practical nurse in B.C. is facing a minimum of four years of restrictions on their practice after admitting to stealing drugs that were set to be thrown away in order to use them personally.
-
‘Decampment isn’t a solution to anything’: Report looks at toll of eviction on people who use drugs
A new report is providing insight into the impact people who use drugs face after an eviction.
-
‘I think it saves kids lives’: Unique Vancouver high school program forced to move
A unique high school program in Vancouver has been told its students will have to relocate.
Regina
-
Teen arrested following early morning robbery at gunpoint: Regina police
A teenager in Regina is facing numerous charges following a street robbery in broad daylight over the weekend.
-
Sask. physician faces discipline for allegedly cancelling patient's prescription over homeless camp support
A Saskatchewan doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after allegedly cancelling a patient’s prescription because of a pharmacy’s support of a homeless camp.
-
'The eternal optimist': Derek Meyers memorialized in Regina
Hundreds gathered into the halls of the Conexus Arts Centre on Saturday, to remember a Regina icon that was taken away far too soon.