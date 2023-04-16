Ottawa firefighters douse apartment fire in Centretown

Ottawa firefighters brought a fire at a Centretown apartment under control quickly Sunday morning.

A caller to 911 reported a fire in a basement unit of a low-rise apartment building on Gladstone Avenue between Kent and Lyon streets just before 10:50 a.m.

There were concerns someone was trapped in the apartment, but when firefighters searched the unit, no one was found.

Ottawa paramedics assessed one person at the scene.

The fire was under control by 11:03 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.