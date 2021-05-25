OTTAWA -- Firefighters in Ottawa say they were called to put out eight fires caused by fireworks on Victoria Day.

Fire officials say their crews responded to four grass fires, including a large one in the area of Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive.

They say other incidents included a burning fence, a tree on fire and two instances of flames in garbage cans after residents threw out fireworks without fully dousing them in water.

Firefighters say they were also called to a home where smoke was reported after it was hit by fireworks, but found there was no fire.

Officials are urging residents not to use consumer fireworks in light of the risks of fire or injury.

But they say anyone who does use them should follow safety rules such as keeping a bucket of water at hand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.