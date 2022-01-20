Advertisement
Ottawa firefighters battle two early morning house fires
Published Thursday, January 20, 2022 9:31AM EST
Firefighters battle a blaze on Aridus Crescent in Stittsville on Thursday morning. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa firefighters battled a pair of house fires in the early morning hours of Thursday.
The fires broke out at homes on Aridus Crescent in Stittsville and Highpark Crescent in Blackburn Hamlet. Flames shot through the roof at both locations, officials said.
Crews had to be evacuated out of the Highpark Crescent fire due to a potential roof collapse.
More to come...
