Ottawa firefighters battle house, mattress, balcony, and brush fires Wednesday

Ottawa firefighters battle a brush fire near Snake Island Road. May 10, 2023. (Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters battle a brush fire near Snake Island Road. May 10, 2023. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won't resign

U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina