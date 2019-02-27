Ottawa Firefighters battle fire at west end commercial garage
Blaze at a commercial garage on Bentley Ave. (Scott Stilborn/Twitter)
Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:29AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 27, 2019 1:03PM EST
Ottawa firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a commercial garage on Bentley Ave. in the west end.
Firefighters were called to the area just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday on reports of large plumes of black smoke rising from the area.
Seven workers were assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene, but no serious injuries have been reported.
Ottawa Paramedics say two patients were transported to the hospital, while another person drove themselves to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Cars were inside the garage at the time. The extent of the damage to both the building and the vehicles is unknown, but firefighters say vehicles stored nearby were protected from the fire spread.
Drivers are asked to avoid Merivale Rd. between West Hunt Club Rd. and Slack Rd.
More to come...
With files from CTV's Megan Shaw.