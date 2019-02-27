

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





Ottawa firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a commercial garage on Bentley Ave. in the west end.

Firefighters were called to the area just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday on reports of large plumes of black smoke rising from the area.

Seven workers were assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Ottawa Paramedics say two patients were transported to the hospital, while another person drove themselves to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Cars were inside the garage at the time. The extent of the damage to both the building and the vehicles is unknown, but firefighters say vehicles stored nearby were protected from the fire spread.

Drivers are asked to avoid Merivale Rd. between West Hunt Club Rd. and Slack Rd.

With files from CTV's Megan Shaw.