Ottawa firefighters battle bakery blaze

No one was injured in an early morning fire at an east Ottawa bakery on Monday.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m., when a 911 caller reported sparks coming from the roof of the bakery on Old Innes Road between Bantree Street and Sheffield Road.

The bakery is part of a multi-unit commercial complex.

Firefighters discovered flames on the roof and brought hose lines up to begin putting the fire out. They also removed the exhaust on the roof and used chainsaws to open up the roof to make sure the fire hadn't spread further.

The fire was under control by 6:10 and didn't spread to any other units in the complex. No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.