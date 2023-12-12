OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa firefighter sustains minor injury battling north Kanata townhouse fire

    Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a bedroom fire in a townhouse row on Klondike Road. Dec. 12, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services) Ottawa firefighters at the scene of a bedroom fire in a townhouse row on Klondike Road. Dec. 12, 2023. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

    Ottawa Fire Services say a firefighter sustained a minor injury and a resident was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a townhouse row in the north Kanata area Tuesday.

    Firefighters were called to a home in the 900-block of Klondike Road, near Marconi Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m. The 9-1-1 caller said there was a fire inside their two-bedroom middle unit.

    Heavy flames were found in a bedroom on the second floor. The two people inside the unit made it out safely, and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the adjoining units.

    Police closed Klondike Road between March Valley and March roads while firefighters were on scene. The road has since reopened.

    The fire was under control by 1:15 p.m.

    Victim services has been requested for four people.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA 'Totally dysfunctional': Older Canadians anxious about health-care access as senior population rises

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News