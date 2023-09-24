Ottawa firefighter hurt battling Bells Corners blaze

An Ottawa firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Bells Corners Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services did not specify the nature of the injury but said it was "non-critical."

Ottawa firefighters were called to a home on Trinity Drive at around 5:30 p.m. after approximately a dozen people called 911 to report a fire.

The first crew that arrived on scene found smoke coming from three sides of the house.

The main fire was found inside a bedroom and it had spread to the attic.

The blaze was under control by 5:52 p.m. but firefighters remained on scene into the evening for salvage operations.

The cause of the fire is unknown.