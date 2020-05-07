OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s fire chief is urging Ottawa residents to keep “fire safety top of mind” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven people have died in four fatal fires in Ottawa since January 1. The Ottawa Fire Service says six of the fatalities occurred since March 18, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In a statement, Fire Chief Kim Ayotte says “I urge you to be vigilant in preventing fires in your home, especially now with so many people at home practicing physical distancing because of COVID-19.”

“It’s just as important that you test your smoke alarms and practice your home fire escape plan.”

Ottawa has had more fatal fires in the first four months of 2020 then it had in the previous three years. Seven people died in house fires in Ottawa since January 1. There were three fire fatalities during each of the last three years – 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Here is a look at the fatal fires in Ottawa in 2020:

Jan. 10: One person died in a fire on Zephyr Avenue

March 18: A woman died in a fire on Torcastle Way in Kanata

March 31: A mother and son died in a house fire on Barnstone Drive in Barrhaven

April 27: Three people killed in a house fire on Britannia Road

Ottawa Fire offers tips to prevent a fire from happening in your home

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking. Unattended cooking is a leading cause of fires in a home

Keep a close eye on anyone drinking alcohol and attempting to cook or smoke

Encourage smokers to smoke outside the home and outside the garage

Always blow out candles before leaving the room

Ensure items that can burn are at least one metre away from space heaters

Do not attempt to sterilize or decontaminate face masks for re-use by heating them in a microwave oven

Ottawa Fire also recommends testing your smoke alarm monthly.