Ottawa fire station 51 set to reopen after broken water main closes station for nearly a week

Firefighters will be back at a fire station on Montreal Road in Ottawa's east end "as soon as possible", following repairs to a broken water main.

Fire station 51 has been closed to nearly a week due to the broken water main, and staff were deployed to stations 36 on Cyrville Road and 56 on Coventry Road during the temporary closure.

"Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) has been working closely with Facility Services to ensure the safe reopening of Station 51 for service," Fire Chief Paul Hutt said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"Water service at the station has been restored and OFS plans to have a fire truck in service at the station as soon as possible."

Gatineau's TVA reported residents living near Station 51 raised concerns about a possible increase in response times during the station closure, but Hutt says the Ottawa Fire Service said a truck was assigned to travel within the district.

"OFS has put in place a diverse deployment model and a protocol to deploy the closest available vehicle to ensure the continuation of service within District 51," Hutt said.

"An OFS fire truck has also been assigned to monitor and travel within District 51 while repairs are being completed."