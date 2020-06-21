OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says one of their sector chiefs helped rescue a woman who was trapped in a vehicle that had plunged into the Ottawa River overnight.

Fire officials say they were contacted by Ottawa police at 12:19 a.m. on reports that a vehicle was in the river near Thomas A. Dolan Parkway and Barlow Crescent in Dunrobin.

As the car took on water, Ottawa Fire says police were able to maintain contact with the driver by phone and relayed that information to the water rescue crews that were headed to the scene.

A local sector chief was the first to arrive. Ottawa Fire says he could see the headlights of the vehicle when he got to the scene and, after donning a personal floatation device, made his way toward the vehicle. He smashed the back window of the car and was able to rescue the trapped driver.

Both made it back to shore safely. The condition of the driver, and exactly how she ended up in the water, was not immediately clear.

Ottawa Fire did not name the sector chief in a press release sent early Sunday morning, but West Carleton-March councillor Eli El-Chantiry said on Twitter it was Bill Bell who performed the rescue.

El-Chantiry thanked Bell for a job well done.