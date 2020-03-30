OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire will soon be banning open-air fires in the city.

According to a tweet from the fire service, a city-wide burn ban will be in place starting April 1.

UPCOMING BURN BAN: Please be advised that as of April 1, Ottawa Fire Services will be placing a city-wide burn ban into effect. pic.twitter.com/tI17pQYySH — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) March 30, 2020

Burn bans prohibit all open-air fires in Ottawa, even for those who have permits.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa Fire says permits can only be issued online right now. You can find out more on the City of Ottawa's fire safety website.

Even with a permit, residents must first contact Ottawa Fire Services at 613-580-2880 to ensure there that a fire ban is not in effect prior to starting any open-air fire.