OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire is reminding residents that a citywide burn ban remains in effect.

The ban was put in place April 1 due to dry conditions in the region.

On Saturday, Ottawa Fire responded to a large brush fire on Galetta Side Road, in the Kinburn area, at around 1:30 p.m. The wind pushed it onto an empty barn.

It took more than an hour to get the fire under control. It scorched approximately four hectares of brush and two small buildings.

Ottawa Fire said one person was taken into the care of Ottawa Paramedics, but their condition was not immediately available.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 3-Alarm Brush Fire at 2998 Galetta Side Road. The fire has consumed approximately 4 hectares of brush and 2 small buildings. #ottnews #ottcity #OttFire pic.twitter.com/PqZQHVCIGS — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 25, 2020

Later in the day, firefighters responded to a grass fire on Maclarens Side Road in Woodlawn that had gotten out of control. It was able to be doused quickly.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Brush Fire at 204 MacLarens Side Road. The fire has consumed approximately half a hectare and firefighters were able to stop it before it reached the tree line. #ottnews #ottcity #OttFire pic.twitter.com/eVhZ4aP8N0 — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) April 25, 2020

Open air fires remain banned in the City of Ottawa until further notice, even to those who have a permit. While barbecues are allowed, wood or other solid fuel outdoor fireplaces, grass fires, leaf fires, and other open air burning is strictly prohibited.