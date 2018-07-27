

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire Crews were called to a water rescue in some rapids near the 2700-block of Cassels St. in the Britannia Beach area on Thursday evening.

They say a woman was stranded on a rock just before 5:00 p.m. after her kayak had gotten away from her.

Ottawa Fire deployed water rescue units, assisted by Gatineau Fire Water Rescue and the Ottawa Police Marine Unit.

Paramedics responded, but the woman did not report any injuries.

Crews had the woman back to shore within half an hour.