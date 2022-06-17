Ottawa fire crews quickly extinguish dryer fire

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning dryer fire in Riverside Park South on Friday.

Firefighters were called to the townhome on Thorndale Drive just before 7:45 a.m. They found heavy black smoke coming from the front of the home.

Crews contained the fire to the basement of the home and got it under control just after 8 a.m. The flames did not extend to either of the adjoining units.

Three people were displaced by the fire, including one whom paramedics assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation. An investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze.