Ottawa fire crews quickly extinguish dryer fire

Fire crews contained a dryer fire to the basement of a Riverside Park South townhome Friday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services) Fire crews contained a dryer fire to the basement of a Riverside Park South townhome Friday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina