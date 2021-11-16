OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s fire chief has been appointed to oversee the city’s emergency services.

Kim Ayotte has been named the new general manager of emergency and protective services after an “extensive internal and external recruitment process,” city manager Steve Kanellakos said in a memo Tuesday.

“Given his extensive municipal experience and strong leadership capabilities, Kim is a valuable addition to the city’s leadership team and is well-positioned to lead the EPS department as we move forward,” Kanellakos said.

Anthony Di Monte retired from the role last month. Ayotte had been serving as acting general manager of emergency protective services.

Ayotte has more than 32 years of emergency services experience. He joined the city in 2003 and held several roles within the fire department before he became acting GM of emergency and protective services.

He has helped manage the city’s response to several emergencies including tornadoes, floods, sinkholes and the COVID-19 pandemic.