OTTAWA -- Firefighters are battling a fire in a building in Little Italy.

Ottawa Fire tweeted out just before 11 a.m. that firefighters were on scene of a fire at 270 Preston Street, near Gladstone Avenue.

The fire was located on the upper floor of the two-storey building.

Ottawa Fire Services is on scene battling a fire on the upper floor of a building at 270 Preston st. Firefighters are ensuring everyone has evacuated and are working to extinguish the fire. #OttNews #OttTraffic #OttFire pic.twitter.com/UVxReKYkmn — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 22, 2020

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as they become available.