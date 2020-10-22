Advertisement
Ottawa Fire battles blaze in Little Italy
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 11:04AM EDT
Firefighters battle a blaze at 270 Preston Street on Thursday, Oct. 22. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OttFire)
OTTAWA -- Firefighters are battling a fire in a building in Little Italy.
Ottawa Fire tweeted out just before 11 a.m. that firefighters were on scene of a fire at 270 Preston Street, near Gladstone Avenue.
The fire was located on the upper floor of the two-storey building.
This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as they become available.