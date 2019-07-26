

Josh Pringle , CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Fire Rescue Unit helped two sailors plug a leak on a sailboat on the Ottawa River.

The occupants of a sailboat anchored 100 feet off shore at Pinhey Point called 911 around 1:20 a.m. Friday, reporting the boat was taking on water.

When the rescue boats arrived at the sailboat, firefighters assisted the sailors with managing the leak.

Both occupants of the boat were wearing their lifejackets.

No one was hurt.