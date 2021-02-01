OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire officials were called to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening to assist with a person trapped in their vehicle, a media release said.

The crash happened at Bronson Avenue and Lakeside Avenue around 9 p.m.

Ottawa fire says one female patient was trapped in her vehicle. She was transferred to the care of Ottawa paramedics.

Fire fighters were able to release the driver side door to free the woman, the release said.

More to come…