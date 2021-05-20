OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says more than 80 cattle have died in a large barn fire near Manotick.

Ottawa fire says multiple 911 calls came in around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Callers reported black smoke coming from a barn on First Line Road, near Century Road East.

The black smoke and flames were visible from several kilometres away.

When firefighters arrived on scene, Ottawa Fire says the barn was fully engulfed. Ottawa Fire tweeted that crews set up an aerial tower vehicle to fight the fire from above.

"Firefighters began attacking the flames and protecting the neighbouring silos and other barns," said Ottawa fire in a media release.

"The fire has so far been controlled from spreading to the other structures however over 80 head of cattle perished in the fire."

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Heavy equipment has been brought in to assist in moving the debris and ensuring the fire is entirely out.

Ottawa fire is thanking neighbours who volunteers to transport and shelter several of the surviving animals.

Firefighters are battling a fire in an agricultural building on First Line Rd near Century Rd E.



Firefighters have set up an aerial tower vehicle to fight the fire from above.



Tanker vehicles are being used to shuttle water from a nearby hydrant, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SvAcMNVpMY — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 21, 2021

Crews say a tanker vehicle is also being used to shuttle water from a nearby hydrant.

A significant barn fire on Century Road East near First Line Road. Ottawa fire is on scene. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/y5RgoEdMLu — Tyler Fleming (@tylerflemingCTV) May 20, 2021

People are asked to avoid the area.