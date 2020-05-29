OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Farmers Market will have a new look when it opens for the season on Sunday.

The popular Sunday market at Lansdowne Park will be open for Click and Collect only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on its website, the Ottawa Farmers Market says “we’re back, but a little different.”

“To ensure the highest level of safety for all members of our farmer’s market community, this market will be operating as a Click and Collect market for the time being.”

Speaking on CTV News at Noon, Ottawa Farmers Market President Jocelyne Garland said the market worked with the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health to come up with a plan to open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are allowing 80 customers per half hour time slot. We only have 60 time slots left (for Sunday),” said Garland, noting the Ottawa Farmers Market has been popular.

To promote physical distancing, you can order from your favourite vendors online and pickup your haul from their stalls at the market on Sunday, at a designated time. The measures will limit the number of people at the Lansdowne Farmers Market at one time.

Other measures at the Ottawa Farmers Market include:

No transactions at the market, all goods are purchased in advance

Space between vendor’s booths

Hand sanitizer throughout the market

Sanitizing surfaces and tables frequently

No sampling of products

No seating areas

All food is take-out only

No pets

No musicians or buskers

Garland says the biggest challenge for the Ottawa Farmers Market has been “inventory for produce. Trying to fulfill the requests that are there.”

Hi #Ottawa!



ICYMI: We were given the go-ahead to release more tickets for this weekend's Click and Collect Farmers' Market! There are only a handful of tickets left. Visit our site to book your time slot: https://t.co/kraRVKnC9w

*Remember: no proof of booking = no entry!*

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/0L3K6nzQpq — Ottawa Farmers' Market (@OttawaFarmMkt) May 28, 2020

Beechwood Market

The popular Beechwood Market is going virtual starting June 1.

In a statement, the market says, “making safety our top priority, the Beechwood Market has decided to make this year’s market solely a click-and-collect until further notice.”

Starting Monday, you can order items at www.beechwoodmarket.ca . The first pick-up date is set for June 6 at Optimiste Park.