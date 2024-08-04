Ottawa fans say Ticketmaster denied refunds for Heart concert

Ottawa fans say they're being denied refunds from Ticketmaster after Heart postponed its 2024 tour in July.

The band was supposed to headline a concert at the Canadian Tire Centre on Aug. 1, but last month Ann Wilson took to X saying she is starting treatment for cancer and hopes to be back on tour next year.

"I saw them 10 years ago to the day and I thought it would be great to bring back some of the memories," said fan Lise Beaudry-Braden.

Beaudry-Braden purchased two floor tickets for a total of $573 and says after hearing the news she was denied a refund from Ticketmaster.

"The event organizer is not allowing refunds at this time. Fans will need to wait for the new date to be officially announced to request a refund is the new date does not work out," Ticketmaster told her in an e-mail.

She also says she reached out to the company where she purchased insurance for the tickets.

"I tried contact contacting them a few times and at last I actually had found someone and they told me to pull up the policy, which I did," Beaudry-Braden said. "In one particular section it stated that there are no refunds for people that 'decide a change in plans'"

Music industry expert Eric Alper says when concerts are postponed new dates typically happen within 90 days.

"The main reason why the promoters don't want to offer a refund right away is because there's still hard costs there are involved with putting on a show and then putting on another show," said Alper.

"Specifically with heart, it's a little bit of a different issue because one of the Wilson sisters is battling cancer, so they're probably not going to be performing in the next 30 to 60 days. Although what they could do is offer up dates for perhaps, April 2025 or June 2025 and then let people know that if they want a refund, then they've got 48 hours, 72 hours in order to put that refund through."

As of right now, Beaudry-Braden says fans are being left in the dark, with no choice but to wait.

"It's unfortunate what's happening with Ms. Wilson," she said. "Long-story short, I'm on a fixed income, I’m on disability."

And she isn't the only one looking for a refund, Deanna Giles says she's out $230 for two tickets.

"This should have been canceled right. Because I mean we don't know when they're going to be able to tour again. Like there are so many unknowns," said Giles.

"In this case, it's like until they decide to cancel it, people are forced to have their money held."

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment, but did not hear back in time for broadcast.