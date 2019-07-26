

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa family of a baby born in El Salvador is desperately trying to raise money for his medical care.

Ryan Vavros was on his way to be with his girlfriend in El Salvador when baby Noah arrived on Saturday. He was born with a blocked aorta and a hole in the heart.

The hospital will cover the cost of the operation but a surgeon needs to be flown in.

“The surgeon in Guatemala trained under people from Boston…and has a lot more experience and he’s very confident that he can do a good job so we’re helping him come here so he can perform the surgery so we have the best of the best that we can get given our situation,” says father Ryan Vavros.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses and the cost of eventually bringing Noah to Canada.

“Noah’s really sick and he needs all the help he can get,” says first-time grandmother Joann Vavros.

“I just wish I had a magic wand but there are hurdles to be overcome and Noah has a long road,” she said. “I think he’s got so many people rooting for him that prayer has got to work.”