OTTAWA -- Anyone who has celebrated a birthday during this pandemic has had to put some limitations on their party, and the Moore family is no different.

On this day, for the last 15 years, they have been giving instead of receiving, and wanted to continue the tradition.

"It’s my husband's 50th birthday and we just wanted to get together, practicing social distancing and send him well wishes too for his birthday," says wife and organizer Christine Pratley-Moore.

Every year, the Moore's have a big Christmas and birthday party for father and husband Jeremy Moore, but this year had to be different.

"We kind of put a twist on our usual Christmas party which we would do, when our guests come, instead of bringing a bottle of wine we would ask them to drop off a toy for Toy Mountain," says Moore.

The Christmas donation was an annual tradition they did not want to miss.

"We know that there's a lot of people in the community that we can help through the Toy Mountain campaign. And we want to continue it this year because we know that there are so many people that really do need it this year," says Pratley-Moore.

They did not let the pandemic stop them, setting up a drive by drop off so friends and family could still donate.

"It’s a great charity and they’ve been doing this for years and it's a great way to give back to the neighbourhood," says friend Allan Morse.

"Jeremy has always done so much for the community and Kiwanis and he’s always giving. So we wanted to give back today for his 50th," says Karen.

Another friend of the family, Stephanie Cummins says, "It’s really important that we still support the kids, that they still get some toys for Christmas."

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, 2020 was still a special year, for not only Moore, but also the entire family.

"My father turned 80 this year, my daughter 16, my son 19, I’m 50," says Moore. "So there's a whole bunch of milestone birthdays this year. So we are definitely gonna remember it. It’s too bad we can't do a more normal party but I don’t think we’re gonna forget this one."

A steady flow of cars stopped by all afternoon. Armed with not only a toy, but also well wishes. On a milestone birthday, the now-50-year-old will not soon forget.

"It was great to see everybody and we’re really happy if this helps and to do our little part," says Moore.

"The turnout has been wonderful. It was so nice to see so many friendly faces and friends and family," says Pratley-Moore.

More than 150 toys were collected and the Moore’s will be donating them to CTV’s Toy Mountain.