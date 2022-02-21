When you combine the milder weather and a Family Day long weekend, you end up with many smiling faces on area hills, parks, and rinks.

“Family day, beautiful day for some tobogganing,” said Adam Peplinskie, while out with his family at the Kanata Toboggan Hill. “Any long weekend is a good weekend, but especially when we can spend it together as a family.”

Many families caught the downhill excitement at the Terry Fox Rd., hill on Family Day Monday.

“It’s all about the kids, right?” says Ellyse Peplinskie.

Some spent the day on the edge of a sled in excitement, but others took a different pace with the four-legged members of their family, like Moira Toomey out for a walk with her dog, Nova.

“It’s great. I think it’s a wonderful day to have, actually. Later on, we’ve got kids that are in town, but some that are out of town, and we’re just going to zoom and say hi,” she told CTV News Ottawa.

RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY

The Rideau Canal Skateway, usually a popular destination on Family Day, is closed. On its website, the NCC says it’s temporary and because of the weather.

ICELYND SKATING TRAILS

A new skating trail in the capital welcomed skaters on Family Day. Former Ottawa Senators player Chris Neil is part of the ownership of Icelynd.

“It’s like a winter wonderland for people to come out and enjoy and skate on the trails,” says Neil.

With Family Day being extra special because of a fundraiser for Roger Neilson House.

“Family Day is important to us, and we want to make it important to our community; we’re doing a fundraiser here for Roger Nielson House today, my wife and I are honorary chairs of Roger Neilson House.”