Ottawa expecting a warmer, drier fall, Environment Canada says

As Ottawa swelters under a late summer heatwave, Environment Canada is predicting a warmer, drier fall for the nation's capital.

The seasonal forecast for September, October and November has a strong probability for above-average temperatures through the fall and a likelihood for lower than average levels of precipitation. The forecast also suggests it could be more humid than usual.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron" while Ottawa might not see another lengthy heatwave before winter sets in, summer weather isn't over yet.

"September is looking pretty warm," he said. "All of Canada, really, but particularly the Ottawa Valley, we're showing warmer than normal."

The monthly forecast for September, which is more accurate than the three-month seasonal forecast, shows a near certainty that Ottawa will be warmer than average.

"Now, you have to understand, September is, on average, five degrees cooler than August," Phillips said. "But nevertheless, as what you're used to in September, it's going to be warmer than normal."

Lower than average rainfall this month could also have some advantages, Phillips says.

"Farmers are going to be happy because they get that extra crop of hay in and they get the harvest finished, and can you imagine what the colour-change season will be like? Honest to gosh!"

Phillips says the warm ocean temperatures are contributing to the warmer than average forecast for the fall.

It doesn't mean sweltering temperatures, just warmer than average, and average temperatures do go down as the months progress towards winter.

"I would say in October, we'll see the first frost for sure, if not late September, but that's just like a one-day and it'll go away," he said. "We didn't see snow last year until the middle of November, so my sense is there's still a lot of summer in the air. Don't write the obituary on it yet!"

A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa as of Wednesday, with a daytime high just exceeding the 1945 Ottawa Airport record of 31.7 C. Environment Canada says the passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat Friday.