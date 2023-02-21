Ottawa expecting 15 to 20 cm of snow starting Wednesday night

Another blast of snow is headed to the capital with Environment Canada forecasting up to 20 cm by Thursday night.

A snowfall warning is in effect, calling for periods of snow starting Wednesday night and through the day Thursday, mixing with other winter weather.

"Snow, heavy at times, will develop Wednesday evening. Snow will taper slightly Thursday morning and may become mixed with freezing drizzle. Another round of snow, possibly mixed with ice pellets, will affect the area Thursday afternoon and evening," the warning states.

Ottawa has seen just over 29 cm of snow so far this month, with about half of that falling on Feb. 17. More than 96 cm fell in January.

Wednesday's forecast calls for sunshine through the afternoon and a high of -7 C before clouds move in in the evening, bringing about 5 to 10 cm of snow overnight into Thursday as the temperature drops to around -13 C.

Thursday's forecast high is -10 C with periods of snow through the day.

Friday could see a few sunny breaks and a small chance of flurries with a high of -11 C.

WHITEOUTS TUESDAY

A band of heavy snow moved across eastern Ontario Tuesday causing some brief whiteout conditions for drivers.

A winter weather travel advisory was in effect for part of the afternoon because of the heavy flurries that were moving across the region.

Conditions got sketchy fast on Hwy 29 between Carleton Place and Almonte this afternoon. Oncoming cars appearing at random out of the white. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/LwHsZb5maF — Dylan Dyson (@DylanDyson) February 21, 2023

"Brief but intense flurries could affect road conditions and will result in significantly reduced visibility at times," the advisory said.

The snow was heaviest in Ottawa around 2 p.m. but quickly moved east.