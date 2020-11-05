OTTAWA -- It's a mid-fall gift during a tough 2020: a few days of warm, sunny weather.

Ottawa is entering a stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures starting Thursday, with an expected high of 16 C and sunny.

Friday will be even warmer: sunny with a high of 18 C.

The sunny conditions will continue throughout the weekend, with highs of 13 C on Saturday and 15 C on Sunday.

The normal high around this time of year is 7 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-teens.