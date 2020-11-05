Advertisement
Ottawa enters stretch of warm weather
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 7:28AM EST
Andrew Haydon Park at sunset. (Courtesy: Zeyad Al-Harbi)
OTTAWA -- It's a mid-fall gift during a tough 2020: a few days of warm, sunny weather.
Ottawa is entering a stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures starting Thursday, with an expected high of 16 C and sunny.
Friday will be even warmer: sunny with a high of 18 C.
The sunny conditions will continue throughout the weekend, with highs of 13 C on Saturday and 15 C on Sunday.
The normal high around this time of year is 7 C.
Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-teens.