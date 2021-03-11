OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are being treated to an early taste of spring, with record warm temperatures gripping the capital Thursday afternoon.

However, Mother Nature will remind everyone it's still officially winter with a chance of flurries tonight and Friday.

The temperature hit 12.9C at the Ottawa Airport at 12 p.m., setting a record for the warmest March 11 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 11.8C, set back on March 11, 2012.

It's also the warmest day so far in Ottawa in 2021.

It was 14.7C at 3 p.m. and then the temperature started to drop.

While the warm weather is a sign that spring is on the way, don't put away the winter clothing just yet.

The forecast calls for a chance of flurries overnight and a low of -3C.

Friday will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries in the afternoon. A high of plus 5C.

Temperatures will drop to -14C Friday night.

Saturday will see sunny skies and a high of 0C, while Sunday will be sunny and a high of plus 1C. The low Sunday night will be -16C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 2C and a low of -8C.