Ottawa, eastern Ontario could see severe thunderstorms, heavy rain as storms move through the area

A series of weather watches are in effect across Ottawa and eastern Ontario, as severe storms move through the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Ottawa and the Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie area. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for an area stretching from Belleville to Cornwall and the Ottawa Valley.

At 2:20 p.m., a band of severe weather was moving across eastern Ontario, stretching from Kawartha Lakes to Pembroke and moving east. Heavy rain was also reported in the Hawkesbury area.

Environment Canada says the conditions are "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain." The weather statement warns areas could see "torrential downpours with 50 mm (of rain) falling within an hour" and wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

"At 2:21 p.m. Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," said Environment Canada's severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

A tornado warning was issued just before 2 p.m. for the Bancroft, Ont. area. Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado, damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers beginning this afternoon, with the risk of a thunderstorm. Ottawa could see 5 mm of rain. High 25 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33.

Showers ending near midnight, then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Amount 10 to 15 mm of rain. Low 17 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 23 C with the humidex making it feel like 28.

Friday will be sunny. High 27 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 28 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.