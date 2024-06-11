OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa drunk driver caught riding e-bike on Highway 417

    An electric motorbike driver was charged for driving drunk on the highway on June 10, 2024. (OPP/X) An electric motorbike driver was charged for driving drunk on the highway on June 10, 2024. (OPP/X)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police charged an impaired driver who was caught travelling on an electric-powered motorbike on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

    An OPP news release says officers stopped the driver on Monday shortly after 5 p.m. in Ottawa's east end.

    A 41-year-old man on the bike was found to be impaired by alcohol and received five criminal charges, including operation while impaired and for riding an electric motorbike on a controlled-access highway.

    In addition, the man was found to be driving on a suspended licence.

    He received an additional 90-day drivers licence suspension and his bike was impounded for 45-days. He is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 5.

    E-bikes are only allowed on roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or under in Ontario.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News