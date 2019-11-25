OTTAWA - New and rebuilt residential streets in the capital will be designed for 30 kilometres per hour, according to a new road safety plan from the City of Ottawa.

Mayor Jim Watson and Transportation Committee Chair, Stephen Blais, announced the third Road Safety Action Plan on Monday.

I’m proud to announce with @StephenBlais historic investments of $31.5 million in 2020 and a robust plan to bring down by 20% the number of fatal and major injury collisions by 2024. Nous devons continuer notre travail pour rendre nos rues plus sécuritaires pour tous les usagers! pic.twitter.com/tOjfLJmAX5 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) November 25, 2019

The proposed plan for 2020-2024 has four main emphasis areas:

Vulnerable road users

Rural areas

Intersections

High risk drivers

If the plan is approved, the city will invest $31.5 million in road safety measures and initiatives in 2020. The plan also aims to bring down the number of fatal and major injury collision by 20 per cent by 2024.

The plan will be put before the transportation committee on Dec. 4 and at city council on Dec. 11.