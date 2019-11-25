Ottawa drivers to slow down to 30 km/h on new residential roads
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 12:18PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 3:32PM EST
OTTAWA - New and rebuilt residential streets in the capital will be designed for 30 kilometres per hour, according to a new road safety plan from the City of Ottawa.
Mayor Jim Watson and Transportation Committee Chair, Stephen Blais, announced the third Road Safety Action Plan on Monday.
The proposed plan for 2020-2024 has four main emphasis areas:
- Vulnerable road users
- Rural areas
- Intersections
- High risk drivers
If the plan is approved, the city will invest $31.5 million in road safety measures and initiatives in 2020. The plan also aims to bring down the number of fatal and major injury collision by 20 per cent by 2024.
The plan will be put before the transportation committee on Dec. 4 and at city council on Dec. 11.