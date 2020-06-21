OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing impaired driving charges after he was stopped with a blood alcohol level nearly five times over the legal limit.

Officers with the Ottawa OPP Detachment responded to reports at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday about a pickup truck driving all over the road on the Queensway near Parkdale Avenue.

Officers stopped the vehicle off the highway on Elgin Street.

OPP media relations coordinator Bill Dickson tells CTV News Ottawa roadside testing was conducted, and the driver was then transported back to the Ottawa OPP Detachment. Dickson says the testing showed the driver had nearly five times the legal limit for blood alcohol content.

The driver was charged for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

In a tweet, the OPP says "high praise to those who called in" to report the impaired driver on the Queensway.