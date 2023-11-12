Ottawa driver observed going 98 km/h over speed limit facing stunt driving, impaired charges

Ottawa police say a driver observed travelling 98 km/h over the speed limit near Carleton University is facing impaired driving and stunt driving charges.

A patrol officer was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Bronson Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue Saturday night.

Police say the officer observed a driver going 158 km/h on the road. The speed limit on Bronson Avenue is 60 km/h.

"Once safely pulled over, it was further discovered that the driver was impaired," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The driver is facing charges of stunt driving and impaired driving.

Under the stunt driving charge, the driver's vehicle is impounded for 14 days and the driver's license is suspended for 30 days.