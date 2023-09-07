Ottawa driver going 60 km/h over speed limit in dad's car facing stunt driving charge

A driver going 60 km/h over the speed limit on Limebank Road will have to explain to her father why his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Ottawa police say an officer observed a woman driving 140 km/h on Limebank Road on Wednesday. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

"Young female flyin' down Limebank watched as the Mercedes registered to her father was towed away…also provided with paperwork and court date for stunt driving," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Same vehicle reported for similar behaviour on Innes Rd. back in February."

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.