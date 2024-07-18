Ottawa driver going 141 km/h on Highway 417 with improper tires, no insurance facing charges

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a G2 driver is facing multiple charges after clocking 141 km/h on Highway 417 Wednesday night.

After the driver was stopped at 9:30 p.m., and upon investigation, police found that the car had no insurance and improper tires.

Police also found "open cannabis in the vehicle."

The driver is facing multiple charges, including stunt driving, operate a motor vehicle without insurance and drive a motor vehicle with improper tires.

If convicted, they will be facing a $5,000 fine for not having insurance, the OPP adds.