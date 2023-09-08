Ottawa driver facing Highway Traffic Act charges in connection to 2022 hit-and-run

A 22-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act in connection to an alleged hit-and-run in 2022 that left a teenage girl with serious injuries.

Serene Summers was struck by a vehicle while crossing Meadowlands Drive near Orkney Private on Feb. 13, 2022. Her brother told CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin that Summers suffered "serious brain trauma" and was in an induced coma for 10 days.

Ottawa police said at the time investigators were looking to identify the driver involved and released photos of a vehicle of interested believed to be a Honda Civic.

On Friday, an Ottawa police spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa that police had charged a 22-year-old man under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to remain at an accident, failing to render assistance and failing to report an accident. Police say they will not release the name of the individual because they're facing provincial offences and not criminal charges.

